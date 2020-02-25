Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Pam Colvin Speaks to GFWC

Pam Colvin, owner of Taste and See Bakery in Warren, was a recent speaker at GFWC Warren Woman's Club.  She gave many baking ideas to the ladies.

Pictured are Colvin and club member, Diane Purvis."

