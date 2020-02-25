Wells Serves as 2020 Pink Tomato Festival Chairman

James Wells will serve as the 2020 Chairman of the 64th annual Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival to be held on June 6th through June 13th.
This will be the second time for James Wells to chair the long running local festival. James served as chairman for the 55th Festival in 2011 and has been vendor chairman since 2009.
James is a member of the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce and is serving as the 2020 Chairman of the Chamber board. He also serves as a member of the Board of Directors of the Bradley County Economic Development Corporation. James is member of the Warren Lions club where he is a past president and is serving as the club’s treasurer.
Mr. Wells is employed by First State Bank where he is Vice President/Loan Officer of the institution.
He is married to Cheryl Wells. Cheryl is a Registered Nurse and is currently working on a PHD in Nursing. They are the parents of three children; Emily, Jamey and William who attend Warren Schools.
James is honored to have the opportunity to continue his service to our community and is looking forward to a great festival in June.
