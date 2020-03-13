Bradley County and Regional Closings and Cancellations Due To COVID-19 Coronavirus

Many events and organizations are cancelling activities due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus situation. This page will include a continually updated listed of things which are cancelled and/or postponed. We are posting them in the order in which we receive notifications of the closing or cancellation, so please continue scrolling for newer cancellations as they accumulate. For quick access to this page, please click the link at the top right of our menu on any page.
Warren High School Spring Sports-Cancelled till at least March 30
UAM Beef Week-Postponed
UAM-All courses moved online
Great American Conference(GAC)-Indefinitely suspends all athletic competition
Cooking Matters(Thursday, March 12)-Cancelled in Warren
Master Singers Concert of Worship at Immanuel Baptist on March 19-Cancelled
Artworks Presentation by Mary Louise Porter-(March 15)-Cancelled
Farm Bureau-Work from home policy through March 30
