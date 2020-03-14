Saturday, March 14, 2020

Community Update From The Bradley County Medical Center

Bradley County Medical Center wants to reassure our communities that we do not have any known or presumptive cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in our hospital. The hospital is following the Arkansas Department of Health recommendations and Center for Disease Control (CDC) mitigation strategies for the COVID-19 virus. BCMC is also working with other community agencies and leaders in an effort to provide good information and to prepare for when the COVID-19 virus eventually reaches our community. Be assured that when we have our first presumptive case of COVID-19 at the hospital we will immediately provide a press release to the community informing you of the latest developments.

For the latest information on the COVID-19 virus in Arkansas please visit the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.
