Community Update From The Bradley County Medical Center

Bradley County Medical Center wants to reassure our communities that we do not have any known or presumptive cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in our hospital. The hospital is following the Arkansas Department of Health recommendations and Center for Disease Control (CDC) mitigation strategies for the COVID-19 virus. BCMC is also working with other community agencies and leaders in an effort to provide good information and to prepare for when the COVID-19 virus eventually reaches our community. Be assured that when we have our first presumptive case of COVID-19 at the hospital we will immediately provide a press release to the community informing you of the latest developments.
For the latest information on the COVID-19 virus in Arkansas please visit the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.
