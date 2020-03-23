First State Bank Closes Lobbies Until Further Notice

Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic First State Bank of Warren – Hermitage-Hampton will temporarily close our lobbies until further notice.
The ATM and drive through lanes will remain open. For all transactions that can’t occur by ATM, phone, drive-thru, or online please call your local branch to schedule an appointment and one of our employees will accommodate your other banking needs.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Main Office at 870-226-2601.
The ATM and drive through lanes will remain open. For all transactions that can’t occur by ATM, phone, drive-thru, or online please call your local branch to schedule an appointment and one of our employees will accommodate your other banking needs.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Main Office at 870-226-2601.
No comments:
Post a Comment