Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Local results for week two of Walk Across Arkansas

Following are the results for total minutes walked for week 2 of Walk Across Arkansas for the teams that have reported.  GFWC Warren Womans Club – 2214; Undertakers – 1180; and Travelin’ Tomatoes – 4408;.  Top three individual placements for week 2 are:  Randy Hollis – 1118; Tricia Wilkinson – 835; Randy Rawls – 810.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution.  If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact your Bradley County Extension Office as soon as possible.  Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay.
at 7:07 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)