UA System Vote Postpones May Commencement Ceremony at UAM Due to Current Health Crisis

Upon the recommendation of the UA System Board of Trustees on Thursday, UAM announced it will postpone the May 8 spring commencement exercises on the Monticello campus. May graduates will be invited to participate in the December 11, 2020 commencement ceremony. UAM will confer earned degrees and diplomas will be mailed to students in late June.
"While we are saddened that this time of celebration must be postposed, protecting the health of our students, faculty, staff, families and community is our top priority,”said Dr. Peggy Doss, UAM chancellor. "Every May graduate will have an opportunity to participate in the December commencement ceremony in which their impressive academic achievements will be recognized and celebrated."
December commencement for Monticello campus graduates is scheduled for Friday, December 11 in the UAM Steelman Fieldhouse.
