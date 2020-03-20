News
Friday, March 20, 2020
WHS Prom Postponed
According to the Warren High School facebook page, the annual WHS prom has been postponed until further notice due to school closures and preventive measures to COVID-19.
We'll post any follow-up information as it becomes available.
