Beverly Reep: 1956-2020

Our family is devastated, but we are comforted by the fact that she is now with Jesus, and we will be reunited some day. We thank all of our readers for their prayers during this extremely difficult time.
The above photo is one of the greatest ways I will remember her until we meet again with Christ. This was taken in 2014 during the filming of Captain. My mother loved history, and made teaching children her life’s work. She sacrificed everything for me over the nearly 32 years we were given together on this earth. I have never known a better person.
Please continue to pray for my father Gregg, my wife Jessi and I, and our extended family as we deal with this sudden loss in our lives.
We will be releasing a formal obituary soon, but wanted to let our readers know at this time.
We know that my Mom touched so many lives in her time as a teacher, and understandably many of you will want to pay your respects. While we will be unable to hold a traditional funeral due to COVID-19, we do plan on holding a memorial service for her when some semblance of life gets back to normal and people are able to safely congregate in groups together again.
Again, thank you for your love and prayers for our family during this difficult time.
I’ll leave you with a verse from my Mother’s favorite chapter of the Bible.
And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.-1 Corinthians 13:13
Sincerely,
Rob Reep
Owner of salineriverchronicle.com
