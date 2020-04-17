Friday, April 17, 2020

Warren has power for the first time in nearly five days, Hermitage still without electricity

Main Street in Warren Friday evening with restored electricity.
For the first time in almost five days, the City of Warren has electricity.

This past Sunday, April 12, 2020, a severe storm system pushed through south Arkansas.  The storm brought intense winds that did significant damage to the local electrical grid.  A large portion of South Arkansas was without power for several days.

Friday night, just before 8:30 p.m., Entergy was able to restore power to the entire Warren area.

Hermitage, as well as a few areas to the south, near Felsenthal, are still without power, but Entergy and C&L are working to restore those as quickly as possible.

salineriverchronicle.com will continue to monitor the progress of those areas still without power.

Entergy's Bradley County power outage map as of Friday night, April 17 at 10:55 p.m.

at 10:55 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)