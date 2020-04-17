Warren has power for the first time in nearly five days, Hermitage still without electricity

|Main Street in Warren Friday evening with restored electricity.
This past Sunday, April 12, 2020, a severe storm system pushed through south Arkansas. The storm brought intense winds that did significant damage to the local electrical grid. A large portion of South Arkansas was without power for several days.
Friday night, just before 8:30 p.m., Entergy was able to restore power to the entire Warren area.
Hermitage, as well as a few areas to the south, near Felsenthal, are still without power, but Entergy and C&L are working to restore those as quickly as possible.
salineriverchronicle.com will continue to monitor the progress of those areas still without power.
|Entergy's Bradley County power outage map as of Friday night, April 17 at 10:55 p.m.
