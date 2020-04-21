Bradley County 2020 Census self-response rate very low to-date

Arkansas's total self-response rate to this point is still not ideal, but it is over ten percentage points higher than that of Bradley County's, at 47 percent. 15.1 percent of Bradley County citizens have responded so far via the internet.
The self-response rate within the city limits of Warren has been somewhat better, with 41.9 percent of households responding to-date. Hermitage's self-response rate is very low at this time, even when compared to Bradley County's overall numbers, with just a 6.3 percent self-response rate.
It is extremely important to our community that residents take part in the 2020 Census. It's final results will determine congressional representation, effect hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding for the next ten years, as well as impact local improvements and lives of our citizens. The data collected will effect plans for highways, local emergency services, as well as school lunches.
According to the official 2020 Census website, "Census results help determine how money is allocated for the Head Start program and for grants that support teachers and special education."
If you have not already taken part in the 2020 Census, please make plans to do so soon.
