BC Sheriff's Department makes statement on scam

On May 27, 2020, the Bradley County Sheriff's Department was made aware of a scam where two people are identifying themselves as Deputy Gates and Deputy Sellers of the Bradley County Sheriff's Department stating that they have a state warrant and a county warrant for the people they are calling and are telling the people they want money put on, like a WalMart card before the warrant will be cleared. Please do not fall for this scam, these people are not employees of the Bradley County Sheriff's Department.
If the Bradley County Sheriff's Department has a warrant or paperwork for people we will ususally come to your residence with that paperwork. If you get a call like this and people say they are with Bradley County Sheriff's Department, and you don't know the names of everyone at the sheriff's department don't hestitate to call and ask or verify if someone is a employee of the Bradley County Sheriff's Department or any department someone is claiming they are employed with or representing.
If you have any information on this particular scam please contact Investigator Josh Bolland at the Bradley County Sheriff's Department at (870) 226-3491. These cases are difficult to work because the suspects use burner phones that are difficult to trace. If something doesn't sound right please call us to verify the situation and don't give them any personal information.
Thank you,
Investigator Josh Bolland
