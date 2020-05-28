Bradley County Medical Board meets May 28

Member of the Bradley County Medical Center Board met May 28 for their regular monthly meeting. The meeting was held at the Brunson Medical Complex located on N. Bragg Street in order to take advantage of a larger conference room that allowed Board Members, staff and guest more room to distance from each other. The meeting lasted just over an hour.
After approving the minutes of the last meeting, Leslie Huitt, the new hospital comptroller gave a detailed financial report. She told the members that April was likely the worst month for patient usage of the Hospital in history, due to Covid-19. She state over all the hospital lost around a million dollars. Ms. Huitt went on to provide information on state and federal funds that have been received, which has helped the hospital greatly. She discussed changes that are needed in the financial reports to provide a more accurate pictures of the hospital's finances and to meet federal regulations. The board seemed very pleased with her report.
The following medical staff recommendations were approved:
*Jodi Barboza, MD, RAPA
*Scott Claycomb,MD,Ophthalmology
*Debasis Das, MD, Cardiology
*Jheanelle Dawkins, MD,, ER/Family Medicine
*Micah Fritsche, MD, RAPA
*Michael Huber, MD, Cardiology
*Joshua Jabbar, MD, ER/Family Medicine
*Emmanuel Obi, MD, ER/Family Medicine
*Shyann Renfroe, MD, RAPA
*Stephen Sturdivant, MD, Pathology
*William White, MD, RAPA
*Mazen Zawaideh, MD, RAPA
*Janice Brooks, MD, RAPA-moved to inactive status
*Mary Henderson, MD, OB/GYN-moved to inactive status
CEO Steve Henson gave an executive report. He provided more detail on the stimulus funds the hospital has received and discussed possible future funding and the sometimes complicated reporting requirements. He went on to report that no hospital staff has tested positive for covid-19 and talks are ongoing to attempt to recruit another doctor to Warren.
CNO Sarah Tucker reported on the nursing staff. She indicated turnover is very low but she is needing to fill a couple positions.
No comments:
Post a Comment