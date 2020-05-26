Community Action Board Trying To Move Ahead

Members of the Southeast Arkansas Board of Directors of the Community Action Agency met May 19 by conference call. Carol Hooper of Bradley County is the Chair-person and presided. While the board has several vacancies, all three positions are filled for Bradley County . Bradley County is represented by Ms. Hooper, Angela Meeks and Carolyn Harding. There was a legal quorum present.
After the minutes of the last meeting were approved, staff of the State Department of Human Resources discussed several items the board needed to do and discussed a technical assistance plan. It was reported to the board that the 2019 audit is being worked on.
Board Member Darrell Johnson continued his long standing complaint that too many things are not being tended to properly or timely. He voted against approving the minutes because he did not think they were clear enough or recorded enough discussion and comments.
The board did vote to approve applying for the next CSBG and Cares Act grants. Members were told the agency should get some money form the Covid-19 legislation recently approved by Congress.
A intense discussion occurred concerning renewing a credit card through Simmons Bank. In order to secure the card, all board members have to vote to approve. Mr. Johnson refused to do so sighting past issues and lack of controls. It was stated that the lack of a card can cause issues with providing services.
