Josh Hays Family Named Bradley County Farm Family

Josh said his grandfather started him out at age six riding on the tractor with him cutting hay. Josh says he is humbled by being chosen and is grateful for all the farmers that came before him in the county and those that continue to farm. He credits Krystle with dong the hard but essential work of keeping the books and records. She says Josh works hard and takes pride in operating the farm and producing quality products. Both say the boys do their share and also enjoy farming.
Josh said his mother helped him get started years ago by assisting him with securing a loan and putting up some of her land as collateral. He is quick to say many people have helped one way or another in making the farm a success. Josh has been farming for 21 years.
The family raises the following crops:
Tomatoes 7 acres
Watermelons 2 acres
Cantaloupe 1/2 acre
Squash/Zuccini 1 acre
Peppers 1 acre
Cucumbers 1/2 acre
They have 115 acres of pasture land and custom bale hay on 300 acres.
The farm runs about 25 head of cattle.
In addition the family owns 6 quarter horses.
The Hays' self market all vegetable and tomato products. They sell cattle at the Saline and Ouachita Valley Livestock Auction. They do outside labor jobs that include harvesting and planting. The goal of the farm is to always increase yields and have better production, quality and flavor. They work hard to assure a safe product at all times. Work is always ongoing to improve the physical condition of the farm.
Son Brandon attends Warren High School. He works for Robert's Welding and has duties on the farm. He loves to hunt and fish. Son Tyler attends Warren Middle School. He enjoys hunting and fishing riding horses and has won two belt buckles riding. He also works on the farm. Both boys like to ride four-wheelers.
Krystle is Bradley County Assessor and is a member of IAAO and the Arkansas Assessor Association. She not only keeps the books but also works on the farm.
Josh is a member of the County Extension Council and the family is active in the County Riding Club. All are active members of Harmony Free Will Baptist Church.
It was a joy getting a tour of the farm and cattle operations and talking with them about the methods they follow in farming and the obvious enjoyment they get in doing it. No question it is hard work and subject to many adversarial factors. This family does it right and are a credit to Bradley County.
