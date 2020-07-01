Meet New Director of the Chamber and BCEDC, Ashley Foreman

She is a native of Bradley County and comes to the job from the Monticello Mayor's Office. She and her husband reside in Monticello.
Ashley recently visited with salineriverchronicle.com and talked about her plans for both organizations. She indicated she has spent her first three weeks on the job trying to get oriented to the two offices and meeting with local business leaders. According to Ms. Foreman she will be dividing her time between the two organizations.
She talked to SRC about the need to assist existing local business and industry to help them keep their business at the level it is and grow if possible. She discussed the need to raise funds for both organizations and to restart the monthly job availability newsletter that the BCEDC had put out in the past.
Ms. Foreman stated she was happy to be in the new job and looked forward to working with the boards of both organizations. She urged anyone with ideas or suggestions to contact her at one of the offices. She will be happy to visit.
