Warren School Board holds special meeting

In other business, the members voted 6-0 to award the demolition of structures on school property on N. Martin Street to T & T Construction. The work had been previously bid and awarded to another firm that was the low bidder. That company withdrew their proposal.
T & T was the next lowest qualified bid. The change will cost the District additional money, but the board felt it was within reason.
Next the board voted to add an additional LPN position to the District's workforce due to the COVID-19 requirements and needs of the District.
The next regular school board meeting is planned for August 10.
No comments:
Post a Comment