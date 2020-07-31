Friday, July 31, 2020

Warren School Board holds special meeting

Six of the seven members of the Warren School Board were present Thursday, July 30 for a special meeting of the board.  They met at the Administrative Building following COVID-19 guidelines.  After calling the meeting to order, the board moved into executive session.  Upon returning to regular session the board voted 6-0 to hire Kenna White as Child Nutrition Director.

In other business, the members voted 6-0 to award the demolition of structures on school property on N. Martin Street to T & T Construction.  The work had been previously bid and awarded to another firm that was the low bidder.  That company withdrew their proposal.
T & T was the next lowest qualified bid.  The change will cost the District additional money, but the board felt it was within reason.

Next the board voted to add an additional LPN position to the District's workforce due to  the COVID-19 requirements and needs of the District.

The next regular school board meeting is planned for August 10.

