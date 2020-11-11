Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Hermitage Elementary GT and Special Education program students send Holiday cards to military service members
The Hermitage Elementary Gifted and Talented and Special Education program partnered for a very special service project and created Holiday cards for our Military Service members, on active duty. The students wrote heartfelt letters to the servicemen and women thanking them for serving our country and wishing them a Merry Christmas. The students also included some of their favorite traditions and memories regarding the season. The letters will reach the military members just in time for Christmas and hopefully fill them with lots of Holiday cheer. Hermitage Elementary would like to thank all Military Veterans for serving our country and wish everyone a Happy Holiday season!
