Ministerial Alliance preparing to hold Thanksgiving service at Immanuel Baptist Church

Immanuel Baptist Church will host the annual area wide Bradley County Ministerial Alliance Thanksgiving service this year.
There will be an offering for the Ministerial Alliance to help with those in need.
Attendees will observe face-mask and social distancing.
This service will be live-streamed at Immanuel Baptist Church Facebook page.
Organizers ask that you bring a package of diapers or baby wipes also that will be given to the Hopeplace.
For more information, please contact Bro. Ricky Rauls.
