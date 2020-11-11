Special election called for new elementary school and modern gym

During the November 2020 Warren School Board meeting conducted Tuesday, November 10, the Warren School Board voted to request a special election be called February 9, 2021 for the purpose of authorizing a special 5 mill tax levy to pay for the construction of a new elementary school and a new modern gym for basketball and activities.
More information will be forthcoming to inform the voters of the Warren School District. The District has been approved for over $6 million in state funding to help fund the elementary school. The millage increase will put the Warren district millage at about the same as surrounding school districts.
Jason Holsclaw, Senior Vice President of Public Finance Department for Stephens, Inc. was present to discuss the bond issue that will be utilized to pay for the new construction if the millage is approved. Mr Holsclaw went over the Resolution that calls the election and explained how the process will work. He answered questions from the board.
In other business, the board approved the minutes of the past meetings and the monthly financial report. Next the board voted to reelect the current board officers for the coming year. Jerry Daniels was reelected President, Dr. Kerry Pennington was reelected Vice President and Angela Marshall was again elected to the position of Secretary.
After holding an executive session, the board took no personnel action.
The board then voted to hire Clark Construction as the construction manager for the new elementary school and gym. This action was taken after interviews were held with three firms. The board then voted to provide one time bonuses for school employees.
Superintendent Cornish gave his administrative report and talked about the need to move forward with the new construction of a modern, up-to-date elementary school and gym to serve the students.
No public comments were made and the board adjourned.
