Hospital Board receives detailed financial update

Members of the Bradley County Medical Center Hospital Board met for their regular monthly meeting March 25 in the conference room of the Brunson Medical Complex located on Bragg Street. Vice Chairman of the Board Joe Don Greenwood presided in the absence of Chairman Freddie Mobley. After approval of the previous board minutes, Leslie Huitt presented a detailed financial update and answered questions of the board.
Huitt reported that revenues were down in February as compared to a year ago but expenses were lower also. She indicated that weather and COVID-19 have had negative impacts on hospital usage. She stated that even with the losses, the budget is in a better condition than projected and she sees improvements ahead.
CEO Steve Henson provided an updated forecast on hospitals throughout the nation as provided by the Hospital Association. He pointed out that rural based hospitals continue to struggle severely and many are closing. He also talked about the impact telemedicine could have on local medical providers.
Chief Nursing Officer Sarah Tucker provided a report and discussed changes in Health Department regulations that will affect the hospital.
Dr Wharton submitted the following medical staff recommendations for credentialing of staff:
- Qi Chen, M.D., RAPA-Initial appointment
- Alan Wilson, M.D., Surgery-Reappointed
- Shelbi Sloan, APRN to Dr. Wesley Lane-Moved to inactive
The board then went into executive session to discuss personnel matters.
