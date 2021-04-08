Emergency Services Center gets new 911 system

The City of Warren Emergency Services Center is home to a new updated countywide 911 system. Within the past few months the new highly computerized and modernized system was installed in the communications room of the ESC, replacing the older 911 system. The new version provides more details on the location of the incoming call, including from cell phones. It also provides detailed mapping information on the location of the call. According to Vallen Correll, City of Warren Communications Supervisor, the system makes possible for the 911 call to be forwarded to the individual cell phone of law enforcement or other emergency services personnel.
The Bradley County 911 system is operated and managed by the City of Warren. Police, fire and emergency calls such as ambulance requests are patched through to the appropriate agency for immediate response. The system is paid for with fees from telephone bills and local funding.
Correll supervises seven dispatchers. There is one vacancy at this time. Dispatchers perform a variety of jobs including answering the 911 calls and communicating with emergency personnel by radio.
