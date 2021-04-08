Rhonda Williams speaks to Warren Rotary

The program for the Warren Rotary Club on April 6, 2021 was Rhonda Williams of the Warren School District, who is in charge of the Backpack Ministry program. Rotarian Bob Milton presented the program. Mrs. Williams explained the Backpack Ministry program which is designed to help get kids in our school
district get food they need over the weekend when they will not be in school. There are over 100 kids in the program and it is done in a way that is discreet as not to embarrass any kids involved. Mrs. Williams explained how it got started and how she has been able to continue the program over the last few years. There are a lot of teachers who volunteer their time and she expressed many thanks to SuperValu, which is where they purchase the food from. She also wanted to thank all of the members of the community for stepping up and Immanuel Baptist Church, where they package the food. In her speech she explained how many people in Warren may not think food insecurity is an issue, but it is a problem and it is not always tied to economic factors. She stated they have over 120 kids in the program currently and are always accepting donations. They accept cash donations and any checks should be made out to SuperValu. Mrs. Williams’ email is rhonda.williams@warrensd.org if you want to get in touch with her about the Backpack Ministry program.
No comments:
Post a Comment