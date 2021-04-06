Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Library hosts March Book Club for Kids
For the month of March, Warren Branch Library's Book Club for Kids had 11 participants, who read a total of 106 books! Each book equaled one chance in their monthly Facebook Live giveaway. Bayley Woodard was March's winner! Lincoln Williamson read the most books (22) last month! Way to go Lincoln!! Other participants were Owen Roberson, Noelle Anderson, Addilee Murphy, Mattie Robertson, Olivia Roberson, Kenzie Gates, Jackson Williamson, Nash Crawford, and John Sawyer Murphy. They are so proud of all the kids that participated! For more information on how your child can participate in the Book Club for Kids program, contact the Library at 870-226-2536.
