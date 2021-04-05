Two men arrested after an alleged physical assault and shooting

According to a press release from the Warren Police Department, 32 year-old Justin Hines and 34 year-old Jeremy Hines, both of Warren, have been arrested for an alleged assault after an investigation was opened April 4, 2021 in the area of York Street.
When police began the investigation, one person was being transported to a Central Arkansas hospital due to serious physical injuries. "During the course of the investigation it was determined that the alleged victim had been shot along with physically assaulted," said Sergeant Tim Nichols of the Warren Criminal Investigation Division. Evidence and statements gathered during the investigation resulted in the arrest of 32 year-old Justin Hines. Hines was charged with Battery 1st degree. Monday, April 5, Hines received his first judicial appearance and a bond was set for $35,000.
That same day an arrest warrant was issued for 34 year-old Jeremy Hines for Battery 2nd degree. Sergeant Nichols says that Hines "surrendered himself to authorities without incident" shortly after the warrant was issued.
Both Justin and Jeremy Hines have bonded on their charges. Jeremy's bond was set at $15,000. A case file will be completed and sent to the Prosecuting Attorney's Office for formal charges.
According the statement from the Warren Police Department, "the victim in the case is said to be in critical condition but stable at this time."
The case is still under investigation.
