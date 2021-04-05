Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic planned at Immanuel Baptist Church

Warren, Ark. – A mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic is planned on Friday, April 9th at the Immanuel Baptist Church in Warren AR.
The Immanuel Baptist Church is located at 701 West Pine Street in Warren.
Additional ADH clinics will be held weekly in each of the state’s five public health regions. Information on clinics in subsequent weeks will be posted on the ADH COVID-19 vaccine clinics webpage.
Doses will be available to anyone 18 years of age and older on a first come first serve basis.
There is no out-of-pocket expense for the vaccine. People should bring their insurance cards to the unit. If they do not have insurance, the vaccine will be available at no charge.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine offered at these clinics is a 1 dose vaccine.
The three authorized COVID-19 vaccines have each undergone rigorous reviews that have proven them to be both safe and effective. You can learn more about the vaccines and ADH vaccination plan at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan.
No comments:
Post a Comment