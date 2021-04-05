Warren School District to continue to require masks through the end of the school year

The Warren School District has announced that its schools will continue to require students, staff, and school visitors to wear face coverings through the end of the 2020-21 school year.
"Thank you for your continued support for the Warren School District," said Superintendent Bryan Cornish.
The school district was required to make public its plans for masking after Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson lifted the statewide mandate at the beginning of the month. Businesses and schools are still allowed to require masks, but schools were required to make their decision public by April 15.
