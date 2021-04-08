Pastime: More Pastime Trivia to play: Former Resident

By Maylon T. Rice
Special to the Saline River Chronicle
Tommy Woodall, won of all those sent in with amazing accuracy.
In an email he wrote: “I enjoyed your article about Warren. I was born there (in 1939) and raised there. I graduated school in 1957, left there in (1960).”
He also added some other trivia of his own, as being the first teenager to go to work at the Dairy Queen.
The answers to the questions asked last week are at the bottom of this article.
So let’s continue this little Pastime adventure with some more questions from yesteryear.
- Who was the teacher that proctored the TIME magazine test at Warren High?
- Which corner of the Bradley County Courthouse is the clock tower?
- In which hand does the Warren Lumberjack mascot of the 1970s hold the ax?
- What logging tool is in the other hand? And what is it called?
- A former Attorney General and later Lt. Governor of Arkansas is from Warren, who is he?
- What did Jack Winter manufacture in Warren?
- Who often flew in a SEC school’s football airplane to the Warren Airport and stayed at a Warren hotel while visiting area relatives?
- Warren once had a mayor of the same last name as the city, what was the mayor’s first name?
- He ran the Water Department, she ran the Library, who was this couple?
- Did the old Bradley County Jail have a gallows built in it?
- We was Alan Weiss?
- What color were the Rotary Club’s Midget football jerseys?
- What event had underclass girls holding arches of tissue paper?
- Where was Dave’s Café on Main Street?
- Prior to being called Sykes Flooring, what was the name of this business?
- Who ran a poultry processing business out on the old Camden Road?
- What was the name of the popular noon-time sale or trade program on radio station KWRF?
- What was the YMCA’s telephone number?
- Where was Davis’s Jewelry on Main?
- Superintendent James M. Hughes was from central Arkansas, what powerful Arkansas Congressman did he go to school with?
Again, have fun with these Pastime memories. Each question is meant to evoke fond memories.
1.Pennington Township; 2. Dairy Queen was left (east) side of South Main, across from First Baptist Church.3: Violin; 4. Warren became a town in 1851; 5. December 18, 1940; 6. Tommy Larance; 7. State Senator Lee Reaves of Hermitage; 8: Redus Montgomery (chamber director and first Pink Tomato Festival Chair); 9. Eighteen different sports have won state Prep titles for WHS; 10: The War of 1812; 11. Isaac Pennington; 12. Girls . 13: Many June Ford, Lisa Watkins are two who come to mind, there are others; 14. Parched peanuts; 15. Sold and bought cattle; 16. Parked out on Pine street by front flagpole in front of WHS; 17. In West Warren, near Jack Winter and Tomato Market; 18. on Lincoln Street in West Warren yes they sold paint; 19. Chemistry lab was upstairs over the boiler room at WHS; 20. Coffeyville, Kansas; and bonus answer: Teens For Christ was next door to the YMCA and before you got to Binns Bakery, and it was across the street from American Legion hut, now the Bradley County Veterans Museum.
Remember if you want to play, send Maylon Rice your answers on rice4arkhouse85@gmail.com or mail him at Post Office Box 3810, Fayetteville, Ar 72702-3810.
