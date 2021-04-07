Update on two Circuit Court cases

Bradley County Circuit Court approved two cases by pleas March 29, 2021. The cases were approved by Circuit Judge Crews Puryear.
- Marcus A. Kellebrew was convicted of sex offender failing to register. Sentenced to 36 months in the Department of Corrections plus fees.
- Justin Lee Clark was convicted of possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine or cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest, inhale, etc. Sentenced to 60 months probation plus fees.
In cases of the entering of pleas, the state and the defendant agree to the sentence and it is imposed by the court.
No comments:
Post a Comment