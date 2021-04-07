Warren Fire Department implements training burn

The Warren Fire Department turned out in full protective gear with the Departments #1 Engine and the Ladder Engine to burn up and help clean up a burned out house on N. Myrtle Street Monday night, April 5, 2021. The purpose of the exercise was to conduct actual fire training and to help clean up an eyesore. The department does this from time-to-time to get real time training work accomplished.
Full time and volunteer firefighters were present under the supervision of Acting Chief Larry Hayes. Warren police assisted with traffic control.
