Warren arrest report for March 29-April 4, 2021


The following is a direct reprint of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department.  All people listed are innocent until proven guilty.

Brenda Luster / 57 Leisure Oaks Dr, Fordyce, AR / DOB 7-21-70 / warrant on 3-29-21

Lonnie Sims / 902 Halligan St, Warren, AR / DOB 8-21-76

Devonta Sterling / 1119 W Church St, Warren, AR / DOB 8-17-90 / Disorderly conduct and poss of drug para on 3-29-21

Cedrick Hampton / 234 Wheeler St, Warren, AR / DOB 6-15-01 / poss of marijuana / 3-29-21

Miguel Lopez / 600 Hwy 160, Hermitage, AR / DOB 5-12-51 / careless driving on 3-29-21

Walter Wright / 416 Elm St, Warren, AR / DOB 1-28-60 / jail time on 3-20-21

Tristan Grider / 209 S 2nd, Tilar, AR / DOB 12-21-96 / Disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and obstructing gov. op. on 4-2-21

Glendale Hayes / 3506 W 13 Ave, Pine Bluff, AR / DOB 2-8-53 / parole warrant on 4-2-21

Heather Rogers / 514 Walnut St, Warren, AR / DOB 9-24-80 / poss cont sub and poss drug par on 4-3-21

Dakota Laws / 314 S Myrtle St, Warren, AR / DOB 2-10-92 / poss cont sub and poss drug para

Richard Montgomery / 1612 Ashley Rd., Crossett, AR / DOB 7-22-96 / Terroristic threatening 5-13-301 on 4-4-21

Justine Hines / 905 York St., Warren, AR / DOB 4-30-88 / Battery 1st on 4-4-21

Stephanie Parker / 501 Fort Lookout, Camden, AR / DOB 8-2-90 / warrant on 4-4-21
