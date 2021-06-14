Warren arrest report for June 9-13, 2021

The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty.
James D. Phillips Jr. / 615 Bradley 18 R E, Warren, AR / DOB 9-2-97 / Poss of stolen vehicle and warrant on 6-9-21
Tony McCoy / 1006 Peer St, Warren, AR / DOB 8-20-77 / Poss Sch II, Poss of drug para on 6-10-21
Terry Adams / 232 Wheeler St, Warren, AR / DOB 10-23-82 / Poss meth GT2GM, poss drug para, and poss sch I
Matthew Greer / 2776 Plantation Tri, Bogue Chitto, MS / DOB 9-22-93 / DWI Drugs on 6-10-21
Marvin Davis / 433 Burnett Rd, Apt 9, Warren, AR / DOB 10-5-67 / domestic battery 2nd and aggrevated assault on 6-11-21
Richard Montgomery / Warren, AR / DOB 7-22-96 / Breaking or entering and theft of prop. on 6-12-21
Ty M. Calbert / 911 Abernathey St., Warren, AR / DOB 12-25-90 / Driving on suspended D.L., warrants, and body attachment on 6-13-21
