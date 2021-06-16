Warren School Board gets update on new school and arena groundbreaking, plus full meeting report

Four members of the Warren School Board were present June 14, 2021 for the monthly meeting of the Board. Minutes and financial reports were submitted and reviewed by the board. The meeting was the last one for District Treasurer Debbie Hargraves. She concluded a lengthy career with the District and was wished a fond farewell by members of the Board and Superintendent Cornish. Each member thanked her for her excellent and dedicated service. The new Treasurer is Denecia Sellers.
Minute messages were submitted by administrative staff as follows:
- High School Principal Tiffany Gathen reported on the success of the High School Cheerleaders and ROTC.
- Middle School Principal Kathy Cornish reported on the success of the Jr. High Cheerleaders.
- Eastside Principal Sara Weaver reported on current activities.
- Brunson Principal Regina Scroggins reported on Summer School and stated she needed a literacy teacher for next school year.
- SEACBEC Director Devin McDiarmid gave a report on the various programs and accomplishments of students and the program associated with AHFP Flooring. She indicated four students have been hired for full time jobs.
After returning from executive session, the Board took the following actions:
Accepted the resignations of Morgan Stroud, Selena McDougald Jacks, Blake Washington and Katie Davis.
Voted to hire:
- Aalexus Marche Jones as Middle School Coding instructor, PE Instructor and 7th grade Girls Head Basketball coach
- DarShauna Shepherd as Middle School Assistant Principal
- Eugene Tate as Jr High Head Girls Basketball coach and Assistant Girls Senior HIgh Basketball coach and Assistant Track Coach.
- Fielder DuFrene as Head Softball Coach
- Tiffani Harton as Assistant Softball Coach
- Billy Reed as Yearbook Sponsor for the 2021-2022 school year
In other business, the board approved the electronic transfer of funds, the school choice students and approved Superintendent Bryan Cornish and Treasurer Denecia Sellers as Ex-Officio to handle funds.
Mr. Cornish stated that bids on the new elementary and arena are set to be opened in the middle of July and it is hoped that ground can be broken in August. There may need to be a called
