Bradley County Health Department Has New Administrator

The Bradley County Health Office in Warren has a newly appointed Administrator. She is new to the job, but not new to the community of Warren, the Health Department or the field of health care. Stephanie McGaha, RN is now serving as the Administrator of the local health unit. She grew up in Warren, the daughter of long time health administrator Harry Stevens and his wife Patricia. She secured her LPN degree at what was then Pines Vo-Tech, now Southeast Arkansas College in Pine Bluff. Stephanie then went on to UAM and received her RN degree. She worked for Dr. Kerry Pennington and the Bradley County Medical Center. Mrs. McGaha has served in several positions with the Arkansas Health Department prior to being named Administrator. She began her career with the Health Department in 2002 and has served as Clinic RN and communicable disease specialist.
Bradley County Health Unit is home to four full time employees, with one current vacancy. Two other Health Department employees that work in the region are housed there. The current staff includes:
- Stephanie McGhaha, RN Administrator
- Jessica Reep, RN
- Amanda Reep, LPN
- Sahra Reep, HRS ( Health Records Specialist )
- Leeann Phillips, EHS ( Environmental Health Specialist )
- Joye Curry, HSSII ( Health Service Specialist )
Among the various programs and services provided by the Health Department are:
- Community Services such as communicable disease investigation and intervention, Hometown health, tobacco counseling and voter registration
- Environmental Health
- Food protection, general sanitation, private well sampling, rabies prevention, septic tanks, approve swimming pools and West-Nile Virus surveillance
- Family planning
- Counseling, testing and treatment for HIV
- Immunizations for children and flu vaccinations
- Public Health preparedness
- TB prevention and treatment
- Vital records for birth and death certificates
- WIC Program ( Women, Infants and Children )-provides several services including nutrition counseling and assessment and food for those eligible
- Women's health
For information on any program or service provided by the Health Department or to inquire as to other available programs, contact the Bradley County Unit at 870-226-8440 or visit them at 208 North Bragg Street in Warren. The office is open 8:00am to 4:30pm Monday through Friday. General Clinic Day is
Wednesdays 9:30am to 6;00pm.
There are other matters the Health Department deals with including the setting of rules and regulations and enforcement of regulations for health issues in accordance with state law. The City of Warren and Bradley County are very fortunate to have a full service Health Department Office in our community. The work of the department is vital to the general health of all our citizens from prevention to treatment to clean and safe water and treated sanitation.
