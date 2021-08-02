City of Warren has removed three dilapidated houses and cleaned yards

The City of Warren has recently paid to remove three different dilapidated houses and clean up the junked yards as necessary. The city ordered the properties removed and cleaned up after following the legal process of notifying the owners by writing and giving them the opportunity to respond or take action. The City Council then voted to order the sites cleaned in accordance with law.
The properties cleaned up were as follows:
- 306 Turner St.-owner listed as Jesse W. and Sandy Kelley
- 509 Howard St. owner listed as Bruce James
- 523 N. Myrtle St. owner listed as Jesse James
The property on Howard St. has now been cleaned up twice. The house was in bad condition and is now removed. The lot was also cleaned. It appears more items have recently been brought onto the lot for a third time.
The City continues to pursue ways to legally and as swiftly as possible secure the clean up of properties, including dilapidated structures.
No comments:
Post a Comment