Public hearing conducted concerning reapportionment for legislative districts

Former Justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court Betty Dickey and other members of the staff of the Arkansas Reapportionment Board conducted a public hearing Thursday evening, July 28, in the Fine Arts Center of the University of Arkansas at Monticello. The purpose was to update the public on population estimates and plans to redraw State House and Senate legislative districts as a result of the latest census and to receive comments. The census results have not been released, so the board is working off
estimates at this time, but will finalize the boundaries once the final numbers are released.
The current estimate shows Bradley County losing just over 700 in population. Drew County's estimated loss was just over 200, and several other counties in all parts of the state were estimated to lose from a few hundred to over a thousand. The largest cities like Little Rock, Jonesboro and Benton and Washington counties in Northwest Arkansas have experienced phenomenal growth. Many of these areas will have much smaller legislative districts while the areas that have lost population will gain larger geographic areas making up single districts. The census will also affect the size and makeup of the State's four congressional districts. The fourth district, of which Bradley County is a part, will get bigger yet. It already covers most of South Arkansas and goes nearly to Missouri. The third district in Northwest Arkansas will get smaller and may be down to about two
counties.
The Board of Reapportionment says they will try to keep cities and counties whole within districts, but that may be impossible in some cases. Each house district of the State Legislature must have a population of 30,000 and each senate district 86,000. That will create 100 house members and 35 senators. There will be changes in many districts without question.
The districts final boundary lines will be approved by the State Reapportionment Board consisting of the Governor, the Secretary of State, and the Attorney General. There is a possibility that some incumbent legislators may get put in the same district and have to run against each other. There is also the possibility that members from the same party get put into the same district, thus making it easier to promote one party over the other.
On the local level, Senate District 26, currently consisting of Ashley, Bradley, Drew, Chicot, and parts of Desha, Lincoln and Cleveland, counties, will get even larger, as it falls short of 86,000
population by an estimated 8000. House District 8 will also have to be enlarged or changed to comply.
Two people spoke at the hearing. Salineriverchronicle.com asked if cities, counties and school districts will be responsible for realigning their wards, JP districts and zones to
comply with the new census. The answer is yes, and those local entities will have to pay for the work done. Bennie Ryburn, III of Drew county asked that whatever happens to
House District 8, that the whole of Bradley and Drew Counties be included.
For more information go to arkansasredistricting.org. It is hoped the final census numbers will be out by the second week in August. There remains a concern that many in Southeast Arkansas
were not counted in the census.
