Wednesday, January 11, 2017

2017 City Council Committees Set

The makeup of the six standing committees of the Warren City Council were submitted Monday night, January 9th during the first council meeting of the new year.  The committees consist of the following:
Community/Economic Dev.
Joel Tolefree, Chairman
Dorothy Henderson
Angela Marshall

Fire
Marty Reep, Chairman
Angela Marshall
Joel Tolefree

Police
Zachary Burks, Chairman
Dorothy Henderson
Marty Reep

Sanitation
Angela Marshall, Chairman
Jimmy Moseley
Zachary Burks

Street
Jimmy Moseley, Chairman
Zachary Burks
Joel Tolefree

Ways & Means
Dorothy Henderson, Chairman
Marty Reep
Jimmy Moseley

Each member of the council serves on three committees and serves as chairman of one. All policies and major decisions are assigned to the appropriate committee for consideration and recommendations are brought to the full council for final decisions.  
at 9:10 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)