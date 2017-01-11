2017 City Council Committees Set

The makeup of the six standing committees of the Warren City Council were submitted Monday night, January 9th during the first council meeting of the new year. The committees consist of the following:
Community/Economic Dev.
Joel Tolefree, Chairman
Dorothy Henderson
Angela Marshall
Fire
Marty Reep, Chairman
Angela Marshall
Joel Tolefree
Police
Zachary Burks, Chairman
Dorothy Henderson
Marty Reep
Sanitation
Angela Marshall, Chairman
Jimmy Moseley
Zachary Burks
Street
Jimmy Moseley, Chairman
Zachary Burks
Joel Tolefree
Ways & Means
Dorothy Henderson, Chairman
Marty Reep
Jimmy Moseley
Each member of the council serves on three committees and serves as chairman of one. All policies and major decisions are assigned to the appropriate committee for consideration and recommendations are brought to the full council for final decisions.
