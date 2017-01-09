Board Hears Options for Financing Building Projects in the Future

The Warren School Board met Monday night at 6:00 p.m. for the regular monthly meeting. After approving the minutes from previous meetings, the principals of each building shared minute messages about activities at each of the campuses. The board then approved the financial report and a report from Superintendent Bobby Acklin. Mr. Acklin told the board that the concession stand at Axley Field has been completed and that the district is awaiting grant funds to be released to the City of Warren which will share half of the grant to the school district for a total of $107,000.
Mr. Acklin informed the board of the progress on the camera installation and adjustments being made.
He told them of the plans to upgrade the Eastside playground equipment to make it handicapped accessible.
He gave the board several things to think about that will need to be considered in the future: Resurfacing the track, making the stands on the home side safer as has been done on the visitor's side, the need for new band instruments and uniforms, and the looking into the cost of the former Bradley County Farmer's Coop facilities for a bus shop.
After Superintendent Acklin concluded his report, a representative from Stephens, Inc. spoke to the board informing them of their options concerning financing of a building project in the future. He explained five options to them. It was determined that it would be in the school's best interest to gather information for the Partners Program by May of 2018 to learn whether the project of building a new gym or elementary school would be something the state could partner with the district in the financing.
