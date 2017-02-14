Pink Tomato Trap Shoot to be Held Saturday

The Pink Tomato Trap Shoot will be held this Saturday, February 18th at the Warren Shooting Range off Highway 63 south of Warren.
Two man teams from Bradley County will be joined by teams from surrounding counties in the competition and will be vying for $500 and the 1st prize trophy. Second and Third place winners will also be awarded prizes.
Teams may register at the Warren Shooting Complex Saturday morning beginning at 9:00 a.m. and practice rounds will be available. All team participants will be served lunch at noon and the competition will begin at 1:00 p.m.
The first order of the 2017 Pink Tomato Festival Tshirts in adult sizes S,M,L, XL will be on sale at the Trap Shoot. Come out and join the fun on Saturday afternoon and be one of the first to have the new 61st Pink Tomato Festival Tshirt. The 2017 Pink Tomato Tshirts will be available in all sizes on the second week of March.
For more information, please contact the Bradley County Chamber at 870-226-5225, Mike Nichols at 501-590-9755 or Randy Rawls at 870-226-2035.
Two man teams from Bradley County will be joined by teams from surrounding counties in the competition and will be vying for $500 and the 1st prize trophy. Second and Third place winners will also be awarded prizes.
Teams may register at the Warren Shooting Complex Saturday morning beginning at 9:00 a.m. and practice rounds will be available. All team participants will be served lunch at noon and the competition will begin at 1:00 p.m.
The first order of the 2017 Pink Tomato Festival Tshirts in adult sizes S,M,L, XL will be on sale at the Trap Shoot. Come out and join the fun on Saturday afternoon and be one of the first to have the new 61st Pink Tomato Festival Tshirt. The 2017 Pink Tomato Tshirts will be available in all sizes on the second week of March.
For more information, please contact the Bradley County Chamber at 870-226-5225, Mike Nichols at 501-590-9755 or Randy Rawls at 870-226-2035.
No comments:
Post a Comment