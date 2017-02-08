Warren Police Investigate Accident February 5th

Warren Police were called to 508 Sturgis Street at 3:15 A.M. February 5th to respond to and investigate an accident. A car had run off the street and hit the back of a truck parked at 508 Sturgis and then hit a corner post of the residence. There were two people in the car. One was transported by ambulance to Jefferson Regional Medical Center due to his injuries. The other individual refused to go to the hospital by ambulance and later decided to go and was delivered to the ER by the Warren Police Department. No one else was injured.
The Investigation is ongoing as to what caused the wreck.
