Circuit Court Passes Down Sentences

In three separate cases conducted in Bradley County Circuit Court, Judge Sam Pope handed down sentences as a result of guilty pleas Monday, February 27th. The following individuals were sentenced:
-Keith A. Thompson was declared guilty on theft of property charges. He was sentenced to 24 months and fines and court cost.
-Teri DeShawn Myrick was declared guilty on drug charges and was ordered to pay fines and court cost.
-Johnny Mack Preston was declared guilty on drug charges and sentenced to 36 months and fines and court cost.
