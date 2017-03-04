Community Action Conducts February Board Meeting

According to interim executive director Alethea Dallas of the Southeast Arkansas Community Action Agency, the board conducted a lengthy board meeting on February 21, 2017 but took little action that required votes. Staff of the Arkansas Department of Human Services were again on hand to provide continual training for the board and staff.
Reports were given on all agency programs and the financial report was provided for approval. The interim director gave an executive report and discussed the emergency food and shelter program. She reported that a recent fundraiser resulted in around $700.00 profit to be used for agency programs and operations. Raising private funding has been encouraged by the state.
Public comments were made near the conclusion of the board meeting. Alma Burt urged the board to move the monthly board meetings around the five county district. Mr. Daryl Johnson spoke on several matters of concern including the matter of freedom of information request not being responded to in a timely manner, problems with the bylaws and the legality of the board. The state has previously indicated that they consider the current board to be legal. Mr. Johnson has a list of FOI request pending.
The board had a lengthy executive session but took no action on any personnel matter.
