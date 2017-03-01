Health Fair Set For April 29, 2017

Plans are progressing for the 2017 Bradley County Health Fair to be conducted Saturday, April 29th at the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County. In preparation for the fair, opportunities exist for the people of the area to win prizes. The YMCA, the Bradley County Health Unit and the Warren Branch Library are taking part.
The fair is sponsoring an initiative to focus on physical activity, disease prevention and literacy. To play go to any participating location ( YMCA, Health Department, Library ) from March 1st through April 27th and complete the task to enter. At the YMCA pick up a calendar of events and receive a one day free pass to the Y and be entered for the grand prize drawing. Go to the Health Department and get a free blood pressure check and be entered to win a blood pressure machine and for the grand prize. Go by the Warren Library and check out a book and be entered to win an e-reader and the grand prize. The "Grand Prize" is a one year free membership to the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County. Library cards can be secured at no cost. Just bring a phot ID and a piece of mail to verify your address.
Get involved and take part in the 2017 Bradley County Health Fair!
