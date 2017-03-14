Hermitage Board Votes to Sell Parent Center

By a unanimous vote, the Hermitage School board has agreed to sell the Parent Center, that was originally donated to the school district, for $25,000.00 to Sullivan Construction. It was the highest of two bids received after the facility was publicly advertised. The board also voted to accept an insurance claim on the building. The sale to Sullivan is for the building in its present condition.
This action was taken during the March 13th board meeting.
In other action the members approved the financial report and voted to pay the monthly bills. Reports were given by Mistie McGhee, Devin McDiarmid, Jade Huitt and Superintendent Dr. Tucker. Several new policies were adopted and the most current state audit was approved. The board then voted to authorize going out to bids for stripping and waxing the floors when school is out.
After meeting in executive session, the board voted to take the following actions:
accepted the resignations of
-Faye Ozment as elementary teacher
-Gwen Huitt asG/T teacher
-Pam Newton as cook
-Lori McDougald as Sr. HIgh Cheer Sponsor
