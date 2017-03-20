March Chamber Meeting Has No Quorum

Several members of the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce Board meet at El Rancito's March 20th but could not conduct any official business due to the lack of a quorum. The previous minutes were handed out and several reports were presented.
Chamber President Joel Tolefree handed out tickets for the Chamber Annual Banquet to be conducted March, 30th at Immanuel Baptist Church. He asked each board member to try to sell five tickets. the event will begin at 6:00 P.M. with the guest speaker being Rep. Mark McElroy from Desha County.
The public is cordially invited to purchase a ticket. They may be bought by contacting the Chamber of Commerce office, located in the Municipal Building or call 870-226-5225.
