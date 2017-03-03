Friday, March 3, 2017

Uniform Show to Be Held at BCMC

On Thursday, March 9 and Friday, March 10, an onsite Uniform Show will be held in the conference room of the Bradley County Medical Center.  The show will be open from 1:00-5:00 p.m. Friday and from &:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

The event is sponsored by the Bradley County Medical Center and will be presented by Uniforms 2 U 2 of Arkansas.  Their motto is "We bring the store to you!"
