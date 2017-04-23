GFWC Warren Woman's Club Set to Deliver Pull Tabs May 11

GFWC Warren Woman’s Club members will be delivering “pull tabs” to Ronald McDonald House on May 11, 2017. If you have tabs to donate, please get them to us as soon as possible. The local club collects the tabs each year and delivers them to the RMH organization to aid the group in providing assistance to families of Arkansas Children’s Hospital patients. If you would like to be a part of this effort, please call JeNelle Lipton at 870-226-5457 or drop the tabs off at 108 South Walnut Street.
