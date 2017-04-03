House Fire On McCauley Street Being Investigated

Warren Fire Department Personnel responded to a house fire at 703 McCauley Street Saturday, April 1st around 10:51 P.M. The house was seriously damaged, but not destroyed. There is suspicion that the fire was caused by arson. The Arkansas State Police has been called in to investigate.
Two individuals were in the house at the time the fire started and were able to get out without serious injury. Further information will be provided when made available by authorities.
