Jr. Auxiliary Hosts 18th Children's Benefit

|Chairman of the Year Wendy Grice
The event began with a hour of silent auction and was followed by a steak dinner.
Stacie Stone, President of the club gave the welcome to all guests before Vice President Codi Bradford recognized life and associate
Life member Kim Forrest offered the Junior Auxiliary Prayer.
|President Stacie Stone
Marsha Cooper and Codi Bradford made awards presentations as follows: President's Award-Stacie Stone, Member of the Year-Cody Bradford, Chairman of the Year-Wendy Grice, Provisional of the Year-Kathy Bradford, Community Sponsor of the Year-Super Valu.
A live auction was conducted by auctioneer Mike Nichols.
D.J. Hollywood provided music for the dance.
The officers of the club are: President-Staci Stone, Vice President Codi Bradford, Secretary-Wendy Grice, Treasurer - Shana Huddleston, Ex-Officio-Ashley Savage.
In addition to the officers, active members are Kathy Bradford, Whitney Howard, Stephanie Moring,
|Codi Bradford, Member of the Year
Angela Russell is a provisional member.
Some of the highlights of the Live Auction segment of the benefit were a load of red clay gravel, a Coach purse, Coach sunglasses, Rodan and Fields set, Dallas Cowboys tickets, Bradley tomatoes, a Tanning Bag package, a package from ESCO, handmade Wooden Coca-Cola Cooler, a Moro Bay basket, two Pearl Party baskets, Men's Ray-Ban sunglasses, YMCA Family Membership, a Scentsy Basket, and a Family Fun Day basket.
President Staci Stone issued the following statement:
"We want to thank you for you generous donations and unwavering support of our organization. Your contributions allow us to continue working to make a difference in the lives of the children of Warren."
|Kathy Bradford, Provisional of the Year
