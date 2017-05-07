BC Riding Club to Hold Benefit Playday and Silent Auction For Jana Mann

BRADLEY COUNTY RIDING CLUB
WARREN, ARKANSAS
BENEFIT PLAYDAY AND SILENT AUCTION
for
Jana Mann
May 20, 2017
COME JOIN THE FUN FOR A GREAT CAUSE!!!
5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Silent Auction
(Donations from businesses accepted through 5/13/2017)
Pulled pork sandwiches, chips, and canned soda
$5.00
8:00 p.m.
Playday Events ($5.00 per event):This will be a point show for Bradley Co. Members
Divisions:
Pony (52” and under, Ages 10 and under)
Juniors: Ages 18 and under
Buckaroo (Ages 13 and under; may ride pony or big horse)
Seniors: Ages 19 and over
Division Events:
Lead Line
Barrels (Pony, Buckaroo, JR, SR)
Flags (Pony, Buckaroo, JR, SR)
Straight-a-Way (Pony, Buckaroo, JR, SR)
Speed (Pony, Buckaroo, JR, SR)
Poles (Pony, Buckaroo, JR, SR)
Quads (Pony, Buckaroo, JR, SR)
Open Class Events:
Western Pleasure
Keyhole (Must have at least 3 contestants entered to set up)
***CURRENT NEGATIVE COGGINS REQUIRED***
ALWAYS CALL BEFORE YOU HAUL!
Randall Payne @870-820-8288 (President)
Josh Hays @870-820-3379 (Vice-Pres.)
Krystle Hays @ 870-820-3955 (Secretary)
Beverly Smith @870-820-2214 (Treas.)
Pray first, then ride!
